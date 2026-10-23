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Home / Amritsar / Gurdaspur to get separate judo training centre for girls

Gurdaspur to get separate judo training centre for girls

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Gurdaspur Improvement Trust Chairman Rajeev Sharma inaugurates a judo training centre.
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Gurdaspur is set to get a separate judo training centre exclusively for girls, following efforts by the city’s judo coaches to provide them with better facilities and a dedicated space to hone their skills.

The coaches moved swiftly to lay the foundation stone of the new centre after recognising the growing need for separate training facilities. Earlier, the girls trained alongside their male counterparts at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh centre. However, as their numbers and strength grew, the need for a separate facility became increasingly evident.

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Coach Amarjit Shastri chalked out a detailed plan for the new centre. He ensured that it was located near the new bus stand to make it convenient for girls travelling from nearby villages. He also arranged for new mats to replace the old and worn-out ones, providing the trainees with better facilities to practise. The centre is a stone’s throw from Pt Mohan Lal SD College for Women, an institution known for producing accomplished sportspersons. AAP leader and Gurdaspur Improvement Trust Chairman Rajeev Sharma was invited to inaugurate the facility.

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Shastri said the centre would be named the Mai Bhago Judo Training Centre. “Judo offers girls and women immense benefits in self-defence, physical confidence, body awareness and discipline. Separate centres help girls feel more comfortable with physical contact, personal space and grappling techniques,” he said.

He added that women’s judo had evolved significantly over the years. “Judo is a martial art and combat sport that has grown from a predominantly male-dominated practice into a global, Olympic-level discipline. It focuses on empowerment, technical skill and gender equity,” he said.

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