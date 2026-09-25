Gurdaspur U-14 judokas strike gold at Punjab school games

The Gurdaspur under-14 judo team has secured the top spot in the 70th Punjab State School Games held in Pathankot recently.

With seven medals in their kitty, including five gold medals, the players bettered last year’s performance, when they ended up winning a total of five medals.

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All but one of the seven players train at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Training Centre, Post Office Chowk, Gurdaspur. The centre has already made a name for itself by producing nearly 40 international and 150 national judokas.

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The youngsters practise under the watchful eyes of Punjab Sports Department (PSD) coach Ravi Kumar.

Kumar says, “I always tell my players that it does not matter how many times you fall down; what matters is that you should get up every single time. Moreover, I teach them that judo teaches players that in order to stand up, they must first learn how to fall safely.”

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All seven players belong to the lower strata of society. Their parents barely make ends meet. Despite these odds, the youngsters showed tremendous resilience and determination to reign supreme.

The medal winners are Aditya, Abhiveer, Vihaan Sharma, Kanwav Arya, Kartik and Arab Pathania. Abhiveer was declared the best judoka of the tournament.

These youngsters have now been selected for the pre-national camp in preparation for the 70th National School Judo Championship, slated to be held in New Delhi from October 22 to 27.