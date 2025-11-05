Gurdwara Palah Sahib in Gumtala marks dawn of Sikh martial tradition

The Gumtala area of Amritsar holds deep historical and spiritual significance in Sikh history. A prominent landmark here is Gurdwara Palah Sahib, a sacred site associated with Guru Hargobind Sahib, the sixth Sikh Guru and the embodiment of Miri and Piri (temporal and spiritual authority).

Advertisement

According to local tradition and historical records, Guru Hargobind Sahib often visited this site during his hunting excursions. He would rest beneath the shade of trees, blessing the area with his divine presence. However, the importance of Gurdwara Palah Sahib extends far beyond being a resting place of the Guru. It is closely linked to an event that marked the prelude to the first armed conflict in Sikh history.

Advertisement

Around the year 1629, Guru Hargobind Sahib was hunting near Gumtala village when he and his Sikhs witnessed the royal hawk of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan attacking its prey. In response, the Sikhs released their own hawk, which overpowered the emperor’s bird.

Advertisement

Soon after, Mughal soldiers arrived and demanded the return of the royal hawk. Guru Sahib, upholding the divine principle that “one who comes seeking shelter is taken into the Lord’s embrace,” refused to surrender it. When the Mughal forces issued threats, Guru Sahib and his Sikhs replied fearlessly that if the emperor was so concerned over a bird, the Sikhs were not afraid even to challenge his crown.

This act of defiance enraged Shah Jahan, who dispatched a large army under Mukhlis Khan to punish the Guru. The confrontation culminated in the first battle in Sikh history, fought near Amritsar at Pipli Sahib, where Mukhlis Khan was slain and Guru Hargobind Sahib emerged victorious.

Advertisement

In remembrance of the Guru’s visit and the historic events associated with this sacred site, an annual fair (Jor Mela) is held at Gurdwara Palah Sahib on the 4th and 5th of Assu (September–October). The event draws devotees from across the region to pay homage and celebrate the Guru’s spiritual and martial legacy.