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Home / Amritsar / Gurdwara Pipli Sahib: Landmark steeped in footsteps of Sikh Gurus

Gurdwara Pipli Sahib: Landmark steeped in footsteps of Sikh Gurus

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:11 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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Gurdwara Pipli Sahib on Putaligar Road in Islamabad.
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Today, Islamabad is part of Amritsar city and is surrounded by busy roads and markets. But during the Guru period, when Amritsar was still a small settlement limited largely to Guru ke Mahal and Qila Lohgarh, this area was an important resting place on the royal road connecting Amritsar with Lahore.

A reminder of that old history still stands in the form of Gurdwara Pipli Sahib, located on the road leading from Putlighar Chowk towards Islamabad Bazaar.

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The history of the gurdwara is closely linked with Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru. According to historical tradition, in 1581, after Prithi Chand failed to succeed to the Guruship, he forcibly occupied Guru Arjan Dev’s residence at Guru ke Mahal. Guru Arjan Dev then stayed at several places, including Goindwal, Basarke and Chheharta Sahib, before eventually making this place his temporary residence.

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At that time, the area had several pipal trees, and it gradually became a place where devotees gathered. With the Guru’s presence, the tradition of sangat and pangat (langar) began here. The place also became an important resting point for men and women who came from outside to participate in the construction and voluntary service of the holy tank of Darbar Sahib. Arrangements for food and accommodation were made for them.

In 1586, Bhai Gurdas returned after travelling to places such as Agra for preaching. He discussed the situation of the Guru’s family with Baba Buddha and Prithi Chand and later took responsibility for the service of Darbar Sahib. Guru Arjan Dev subsequently returned to Guru ke Mahal, while work on the holy tank and Darbar Sahib continued with devotion.

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The site also has a connection with the final journey of Guru Arjan Dev. On May 22, 1606, when the Guru left for Lahore, where he was to attain martyrdom, a large number of devotees followed him. However, at Pipli Sahib, they returned after following the Guru’s instructions.

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