Gurdwaras being decked up ahead of Parkash Purab

Preparations for the anniversary of the first Parkash Gurpurab of Guru Granth Sahib began at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib today with the commencement of an Akhand Path Sahib. The main Gurpurab will be observed on September 12.

Golden Temple General Manager Major Singh said the Akhand Path Sahib would conclude on September 12 and that preparations for the Gurpurab had been completed. Floral decorations are being carried out at the Darbar Sahib complex with the support of the

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Sikh sangat.

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A Gurmat programme will be held at Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib on September 11.

On September 12, a Nagar Kirtan will be taken out from Gurdwara Ramsar Sahib to Darbar Sahib. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, Sikh clergy and other prominent personalities are expected to participate.

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On the main Gurpurab day, a jalau — a display of historic articles — will be put up at Darbar Sahib, Akal Takht Sahib and Gurdwara Baba Atal Rai Sahib.