Gurjeet Singh Aujla takes up farmers’ issue in Lok Sabha

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 6

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has raised the issue of pending dues of compensation to farmers tilling land across the fence with Pakistan in Lok Sabha.

In a communiqué to the media, Aujla claimed that hundreds of crores of compensation to these farmers is due for the last four years. A compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre is given to farmers tilling land across the border fence as they have restricted access to their fields due to security reasons.

Aujla said in Amritsar district, the farmers own 3801 acres of land across the border fence and compensation amounting to Rs 3.80 crores is due.

He added that farmers in state own land across the entire border lengh of 425 kms and as such hundreds of crores is due. He said compensation for years 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 has not been paid.

Aujla claimed that in 2017 too, he had raised the issue in Lok Sabha after which the compensation from 2012 to 2017 was paid.

“The farmers tilling land across already have to face a lot of hardships due to restrictions on movement and then they have to face inconvenience for getting compensation too,” he said.

He said he requested the government to clear the dues and ensure that compensation is paid of time in future.

Flyovers in & around city to be built on pillar mechanism

Flyovers in Amritsar would be built on pillar mechanism, claimed MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla after he took up the matter with the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways which agreed over the proposal.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways, announced that the bridges constructed in and around the holy city would be converted into pillar bridges and the same method would be used to construct future bridges.

He made the announcement after a representation was submitted in this regard by Amritsar Lok Sabha MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla in Parliament.

On his request, the Union Minister also sought the project report of elevated road from the city to Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport. Aujla took up the problems of residents along the national highway and the road traffic in the border district.

Gadkari welcomed Aujla’’s suggestions and said the bridges being built in and around Amritsar would tarnish the image of the city and his suggestion that there should be pillar bridges around Amritsar was commendable.