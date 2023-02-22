Gurjeet Singh Aujla visits passport office in Amritsar, raises issues with RPO

Amritsar, February 21
Member Parliament Gurjeet Singh Aujla visited the Regional Passport Office and raised the problems being faced by applicants with passport officials here on Monday.
Aujla said a large number of residents regularly complained about the functioning of the passport office and alleged corruption. “We send a list of applicants for the appointment. But the passport officials ignored the list and allow some appointments by accepting bribe. So, I have visited the office and found that passport officials are deliberately harassing public. I have talked to the Regional Passport Officer and warned him of action for this malfunctioning,” said Aujla.
Passport officials assured complainants of addressing their concerns.
