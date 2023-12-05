Gurkirat, Samreen adjudged best athletes

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 4

A three-day inter-house sports meet of the local Punjab Children Academy (PCA) concluded here today with the final competitions and the prize distribution. Sandhya Khanna, principal of the academy, said that all the student of the academy were made compulsory to participate in the meet. The principal said that in the under-12 category, Gurkirat Singh and Samreen Kaur were adjudged the best athletes, while in the under-14 group category, Kanwarpartap Singh and Tanveerjot Kaur were the best athletes.

Gurshan Singh, Gurmandeep Kaur and Aishmeen Kaur were declared the best athletes in the under-17 category, said the principal. Sandhya Khanna said that of the four Houses, Daffodil with 367 total marks was declared first in the athletics meet. Harmanpreet Singh, director of the academy, while presiding over the prize distribution function called the students to take part in the sports too to have sound body.

