Gurkirat, Samreen adjudged best athletes

Tarn Taran, December 4
A three-day inter-house sports meet of the local Punjab Children Academy (PCA) concluded here today with the final competitions and the prize distribution. Sandhya Khanna, principal of the academy, said that all the student of the academy were made compulsory to participate in the meet. The principal said that in the under-12 category, Gurkirat Singh and Samreen Kaur were adjudged the best athletes, while in the under-14 group category, Kanwarpartap Singh and Tanveerjot Kaur were the best athletes.
Gurshan Singh, Gurmandeep Kaur and Aishmeen Kaur were declared the best athletes in the under-17 category, said the principal. Sandhya Khanna said that of the four Houses, Daffodil with 367 total marks was declared first in the athletics meet. Harmanpreet Singh, director of the academy, while presiding over the prize distribution function called the students to take part in the sports too to have sound body.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign
The former Madhya Pradesh CM is likely to put in his papers ...
Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale’s nephew, dies in Pakistan
Rode was accused in the 1985 bombing of the Air India jet Ka...
Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun
Last week, the US Justice Department alleged that an Indian ...
Lawrence Bishnoi gang accused of sending extortion, drugs money to Canada for pro-Khalistan supporters raided
ED raids in Haryana, Rajasthan in money-laundering case agai...
Cyclone Michaung: IMD forecast offers some respite for Chennai with prediction of light rain
Landfall in Andhra Pradesh today