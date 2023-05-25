Gurmat Sangeet classes at school

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 24

Baba Sucha Singh Gurmat Sangeet Academy (Javadi Taksal), Jandiala Guru, with the cooperation of an England-based Sikh organisation Lions MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) started Gurmat Sangeet classes for students at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Public School from Wednesday. Notably, Bhai Jaspal Singh is the principal of the academy.

Kanwaljit Kaur, principal of that school, said experts are providing their services as teachers in different schools and colleges of England in different subjects. They stayed in the school for three consecutive days and prepared a strategy to support the staff and children according to latest techniques and technology.

Kanwaljit Kaur said that children will also be given training in stringed instruments in these classes and no extra fee will be charged for these classes which will continue even in future. Kanwaljit Kaur thanked SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami for helping in the project.