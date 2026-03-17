Gurtagaddi Diwas of seventh Sikh Guru celebrated by SGPC as Environment Day

The Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) celebrated Gurtagaddi Diwas of the seventh Sikh Guru, Sri Har Rai Sahib, on Tuesday as Environment Day by planting saplings.

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The Granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Giani Baljit Singh, and Golden Temple’s General Manager Bhagwant Singh Dhangera paid respects to the seventh Guru by planting saplings at Guru Ke Bagh, located between Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib Diwan Hall and Langar Sri Guru Ramdas Ji. The Bhog of Akhand Path was held at the Diwan Hall of Gurdwara Sri Manji Sahib. On the occasion, the Hazuri Raagi Jatha of Bhai Balwinder Singh performed Gurbani Kirtan. Ardas was performed by Bhai Baljit Singh and the Hukamnama was read to the congregation by the Granthi of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, Giani Baljit Singh. Giani Baljit Singh narrated the life history of Guru Har Rai Sahib to the congregation. He said that the seventh Sikh Guru gave the message of environmental conservation by planting a garden at Sri Kiratpur Sahib. The SGPC celebrates Guru Har Rai’s Gurtagaddi Diwas every year as Environment Day and encourages the Sikh sangat to plant as many trees as possible. He congratulated the congregation on the Gurtagaddi Diwas of Guru Har Rai and also encouraged them to plant trees.

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