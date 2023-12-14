Tarn Taran: In the annual prize distribution function of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, students presented a cultural programme titled 'Aspiration'. Bivash Chandra Ghosh, GVK director and plant head, was the chief guest. A performance depicting various desires of human life was presented on stage. The chief guest and members of the management committee awarded trophies to the students who secured the top positions in the last year. Principal Manisha Sood and Kiran Mannan, co-ordinator, Kids Paradise, presented the annual report. Ghosh attributed the success to the virtuous and righteous guidance of the teachers and the hard work of the students.
