Guru Amar Dass students bag 10 gold medals in national level Olympiad

Tarn Taran, August 17
Students of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, won 10 gold medals in the national level Olympiad. Manisha Sood, principal of the institute, informed here on Thursday that besides 10 gold medals, the students also won five silver medals and four bronze medals.
Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, director of the institute, said the students are motivated to excel in other fields besides routine studies. The winners were given special awards at a function organised in the institute on Thursday. The other students present were also motivated to participate in extra-curricular activities.
