Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College holds athletics meet

An athletics meet was held at the Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sarhali, on Thursday. The event was inaugurated by Baba Sukha Singh, patron of the managing committee of the college. College Principal Jasbir Singh Gill said that a grand march past was also held on the occasion.

Advertisement

Baba Sukha Singh distributed prizes to the winners. In his address, he encouraged students to participate in sports with as much focus that they gave to their studies.

Advertisement

Managing committee members Jaswinder Singh Mohanpur, Manjit Singh, Avtar Singh and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.