DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College holds athletics meet

Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College holds athletics meet

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 04:30 AM Mar 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sportsmen and students receiving their prizes
Advertisement

An athletics meet was held at the Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa College, Sarhali, on Thursday. The event was inaugurated by Baba Sukha Singh, patron of the managing committee of the college. College Principal Jasbir Singh Gill said that a grand march past was also held on the occasion.

Advertisement

Baba Sukha Singh distributed prizes to the winners. In his address, he encouraged students to participate in sports with as much focus that they gave to their studies.

Advertisement

Managing committee members Jaswinder Singh Mohanpur, Manjit Singh, Avtar Singh and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts