Guru Ki Wadali firing incident: Two arrested for firing again outside complainant's house

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 11

A day after the police arrested three persons in connection with the firing incident in Guru Ki Wadali area here on Wednesday, two accomplices of the accused fired again outside the house of the complainant, Didar Singh, alias Mithu.

Both were arrested on the spot. They were identified as Resham Singh, alias Landi, and Jashandeep Singh, of Khapar Kheri village in Gharinda. The police found two empty shells from the spot.

Didar Singh told the police that they were present in the house on Friday evening when the accused along with his other unidentified accomplices came on a motorcycle and started using abusive language. He said they threw bricks and bottles at his house. The family was shaken and rushed inside rooms. When residents from nearby houses started gathering, the accused went to the main Chheharta Road and fired in the air, leading to panic in the area.

Earlier, some persons had fired indiscriminately outside Mithu’s house following a dispute. Mithu told the police that on Wednesday, he along with his friend Kulwinder Singh of Guru Nanakpura Abadi was having snacks at a stall at Hargobindpura when Ram Singh came on a scooter and hit him following which they got into a heated argument.

He alleged when he along with his friend was returning home and reached near a grocery store in the locality, they were stopped and thrashed by the accused. Around 2.30 am, the accused and his accomplices barged into their house. He said all of them were heavily drunk and armed with pistol, baseball and bricks.

The police had booked Ram Singh of Hargobindpura, Vishal, alias Bha, of Guru Nanakpura, Sukhchain Singh, alias Bobby, Daler Singh, Raja, alias Daddu, Gori and Laddi, all residents of Guru Nanakpura Abadi, and Rocky of Hargobindpura and Sonu of Khappar Kheri, besides several other unidentified persons.

He said all the accused also fired in the air with their pistol and threw bricks and stones at their house. The police arrested Ram Singh, Vishal and Rocky while raids were on to nab the remaining accused.

A fresh case has now been registered against Resham Singh, alias Landi, and Jashandeep Singh.