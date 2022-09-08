Guru Nanak Dev Hospital safe haven for stray canines

Tribune News Service

Manmeet Singh Gill

Amritsar, September 7

When it comes to stray canine menace in city, government hospitals too are not an exception as packs of dogs can be seen roaming freely inside Guru Nanak Dev Hospital associated with Government Medical College here.

Sterilisation only long-term solution The vast campus has multiple gates. Once inside the campus, the dogs have an easy access to the buildings and can enter from any of the 50 entry points. It is practically impossible to deploy guards at each gate to check entry of canines. Decreasing dog population through sterilisation is the only long-term solution to the problem. — An Official

Though these stray canines have become a nuisance for the hospital staff and visitors, there is no possible way for the hospital authorities to check their entry inside the building.

While the entire city is facing problems due to the increasing population of stray dogs as the local authorities have failed to check their population by taking appropriate sterilisation measures, the hospital spread over 100 acres of land seems to have become a safe haven for these animals.

“The vast campus has multiple gates. Once inside the campus, the dogs have an easy access to the buildings and can enter from any of the 50 entry points. It is practically impossible to deploy guards at each gate to check entry of canines,” said an official adding that the decreasing dog population in city through sterilisation is the only long-term solution to the problem. The official added that it is practically impossible for the hospital employees to keep dogs away from the building.

Meanwhile the hospital employees stated that walking on the ramps especially during night is a nightmare as packs of dogs can be seen resting there. “Using these ramps and staircases, the dogs even reach upper floors of the building,” commented an employee.

With no solution in sight, bottles containing blue coloured ‘neel’ water hanging outside residences and in streets are clearly an indication of the extent of the problem. The residents believe that dogs do not excrete in areas where these bottles are placed. Though an unscientific belief, the same technique can be seen used at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital where safai karamcharis have hanged these bottles in a hope that they would not have to deal with the problem of dog excreta.