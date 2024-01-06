Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, to receive MAKA trophy on January 9 in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 5

Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) to receive MAKA trophy for record 25th time during a grand celebration at the Rashtrapati Bhawan on January 9.

A university delegation, led by Vice-Chancellor Jaspal Singh Sandhu, will receive the trophy from Droupadi Murmu, the President of India, in New Delhi.

Celebrations are in full swing at the university over its unprecedented milestone in the realm of sports by winning the prestigious MAKA trophy for an incredible 25th time. This distinguished accolade is a testament to the university’s unwavering commitment to sports brilliance, making it the sole institution in the country to achieve this remarkable feat.

The MAKA trophy is awarded to acknowledge the outstanding sports performance of university players in various championships, including All-India Inter-University tournament, Khelo India University Games, and international competitions.

A grand felicitation ceremony to celebrate silver jubilee number of MAKA is planned at Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan of the university on January 10. Cabinet Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Heir will grace the occasion and felicitate the players, university coaches and officials whose dedication and tireless efforts contributed significantly to securing this esteemed trophy.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann has extended his congratulations to the entire university and the people of Punjab for this exceptional achievement. Cabinet Ministers Gurmeet Singh Meet Heir and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains also expressed their jubilation and gratitude for this momentous milestone while expressing their hopes for the continuous advancement of GNDU.

Adding to the glory, university player Aishwarya Pratap Singh Tomar is set to receive the Arujan Award, becoming the 36th player from the university to be honoured with this prestigious award.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Droupadi Murmu #Guru Nanak Dev University GNDU