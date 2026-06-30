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Home / Amritsar / Guru Nanak Dev University appoints popular fiction writer Dr Jaswinder Singh ‘Professor of Eminence’

Guru Nanak Dev University appoints popular fiction writer Dr Jaswinder Singh ‘Professor of Eminence’

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:17 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Dr Jaswinder Singh
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Dr Jaswinder Singh, a former professor of Punjabi Department and Dean of Academic Affairs at Punjabi University, Patiala, has been appointed ‘Professor of Eminence’ for a period of five years by Guru Nanak Dev University.

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The decision was taken in a meeting of the Guru Nanak Dev University syndicate held on June 23. The registrar of the university sent a letter to Dr Jaswinder Singh on June 25 to inform him about the appointment.

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Eminent Punjabi scholars Dr Manmohan Singh and Dr Ravi Ravinder have also been nominated as ‘Professors of Eminence’ by the university.

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Dr Jaswinder Singh, who retired after 38 years of service, has served at many important positions in various state universities. He is famous in the Punjabi literary world as a cultural scientist, literary thinker and a popular fiction writer. With many authoritative reference books like Punjabi Sabhiachar: Pachhan-Chinh, Navi Punjabi Kavita: Pachhan-Chinh, he holds a unique position in the world of Punjabi literary criticism and research.

A celebrated fiction writer, Dr Jaswinder Singh established new benchmarks with his short story collections Khooh Khate and Ghar Da Jee, and novels Maat Lok and Surkh Saaz. He was awarded the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2015 for his novel Maat Lok, and has also received the Shiromani Punjabi Lekhak Award from the Languages Department, Punjab.

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During his service at the university, he has not only taught the students Punjabi, but also inspired them to stay connected with their mother tongue. Forty-four students have completed their PhD under his supervision. He has presented keynote speeches and research papers in several conferences/seminars in the US, Canada, England and Pakistan.

Talking about his writing career, he said he initially wrote a story, which was well received and he never looked back. He prioritises writing novels now. “This work is of special interest to me,” he added.

The new honour and appointment brings joy to Dr Jaswinder Singh’s family as well. His wife Dr Dhanwant Kaur says that the honour is a great achievement after many years of hard work.

Dr Manjinder Singh, Head of Punjabi Department, GNDU, expressed happiness over the appointment and said it is a matter of honour for the university as well. Students of the department here will also get an opportunity to learn a lot from such scholars, he added.

He said Dr Jaswinder Singh is one of the Punjabi scholars who is simultaneously a story writer, novelist, cultural scientist and much more.

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