Guru Nanak Dev University hosts lecture on Amritsar’s 450-year heritage

Guru Nanak Dev University organised the Principal Iqbal Singh Memorial Lecture to mark the 450th foundation anniversary of Amritsar. Organised by the Department of Guru Nanak Studies under the guidance of its faculty, the lecture focused on the theme “History and Heritage of Sri Amritsar Sahib City”.

Dr Joginder Singh, former Head of the Department of History at Guru Nanak Dev University and former chairperson of the concerned chair, delivered the keynote address, highlighting the city’s distinctive heritage and historical significance. He described Amritsar as a symbol of universal brotherhood and communal harmony, as well as a centre of Sikh prosperity and renaissance.

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Tracing the city’s historical journey from Chak Ramdaspur to the development of Sri Amritsar Sahib, Dr Joginder Singh said its 450-year history reflected a remarkable evolution in religious, cultural, economic and political life. During the period of the Sikh Gurus, Amritsar emerged as a major spiritual, cultural and economic centre of Sikhism.

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He observed that, over the centuries, the city had also developed into a significant centre of Sikh political consciousness, contributing to the evolution of Sikh identity and sovereignty amid the influence of Mughal and colonial powers. Highlighting key phases in the city’s history, Dr Joginder Singh noted that from the eighteenth-century Ghallugharas (mass massacres of Sikhs) to the Singh Sabha Movement, Amritsar had remained central to the ideological, religious and political renaissance of the Sikh community.

Dr Sukhdev Singh Sohal presided over the lecture and emphasised the historical importance of initiatives being undertaken to mark Amritsar’s 450th foundation anniversary. He urged students and young researchers to actively engage in historical writing and research to document these significant milestones and preserve them for future generations.

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Dr Jaswinder Kaur Dhillon, former professor and Head of the Department of Guru Nanak Studies, attended as the special guest and shared her views while interacting with students. Dr Amarjit Singh, Dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Religious Studies, and Dr Dharma Singh, former Head of the Department of Punjabi, were also present.