Guru Nanak Dev University pushes for strong academia, industry ties

The College Development Council (CDC) of Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) reviewed the academic and institutional development of its affiliated colleges, with focus on entrepreneurship, industry collaboration, skill development, student placements, alumni engagement and timely faculty promotions.

Prof (Dr) Harvinder Singh Saini, Dean, Academic Affairs, GNDU, presided over the meeting in the presence of Prof (Dr) K S Chahal, Registrar, GNDU. Dr Saroj Arora, Dean, College Development Council, outlined various initiatives aimed at strengthening the academic ecosystem of the affiliated colleges.

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Prof Saini advised colleges to establish meaningful collaborations with local industries and Sector Skill Councils relevant to their academic programmes. He suggested that colleges could seek guidance from the Coordinator, University Industry Linkage Cell (UILP), to develop effective industry partnerships and provide students with greater practical exposure.

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Dr Saroj Arora urged affiliated colleges to establish Entrepreneurship Development Cells to encourage students to explore entrepreneurship and develop their own business and start-up ideas. She said the teacher-in-charge of the cell would guide students in developing their entrepreneurial skills, understanding business planning and becoming familiar with the loan process for launching start-ups.

Dr Arora also asked colleges to establish links with industries at their own level and enter into collaborations and MoUs with industries and skill councils to improve students’ practical knowledge and employability.

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She further advised college managements to submit cases for teachers’ promotions on time in accordance with the UGC Career Advancement Scheme.

Dr Atul Khanna, Dean, Alumni, GNDU, urged affiliated colleges to strengthen their networks with alumni holding senior positions in different fields. He advised each college to establish a registered alumni association, provide details on its website or portal and organise an annual alumni meet.