Guru Nanak Dev University to open offshore campus in California

Taking a step towards globalising Indian higher education, Guru Nanak Dev University has approved a proposal to establish its first offshore campus in California, US. This was decided during the university syndicate's meeting led by Vice Chancellor Dr Karamjeet Singh. The proposal aligns with principles of the National Education Policy 2020.

According to the VC, the new campus will strengthen India's economic, cultural, and academic presence globally. It is expected to address the educational and cultural needs of the Punjabi diaspora and foster academic exchange with international students.

Preparations for regulatory approvals are underway, and the VC called upon the Punjabi community abroad to support this initiative.