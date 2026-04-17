Guru Nanak Dev varsity observes Ambedkar Jayanti

The Dr BR Ambedkar Chair in collaboration with the Department of Laws, Guru Nanak Dev University, celebrated Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanti at the university’s Lecture Theatre Complex. The event comprised three sessions—an inaugural session, competitions and a Model United Nations, followed by a prize distribution ceremony.

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The inaugural session was presided over by Dean Academic Affairs Harvinder Singh Saini. Former Dean Academic Affairs Paramjit Singh Judge delivered the keynote address. Puneet Kaur, Chairperson of the Dr BR Ambedkar Chair, outlined the objectives of the Chair and Dr Ambedkar’s vision of social and economic justice.

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Judge traced Dr Ambedkar’s life from his birth to his studies abroad on scholarship and his career as a barrister. He referred to the cancelled lecture for the Jat Pat Todak Mandal, later published as Annihilation of Caste. He also highlighted Dr Ambedkar’s role as Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution and explained the process of its framing.