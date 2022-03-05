Guru Nanak varsity researchers find sustainable way to degrade plastic

Tribune News Service

Neha Saini

Amritsar, March 4

The ever-increasing usage of polythene leads to various environmental issues via its accumulation in the marine and terrestrial environment (250 million tonne per year as reported by various environment agencies) as polythene degrades very slowly.

Working on providing a solution to this problem, a team of six researchers at the Department of Chemistry, Guru Nanak Dev University, led by Dr Tejwant Singh Kang, has managed to successfully find a sustainable way to degrade polythene at a faster rate. The team identified new solvent system wherein polythene can be dissolved under milder conditions and degraded simultaneously. Their research work has been accepted and published in one of the prestigious international journals, Green Chemistry, published by the Royal Society of Chemistry, London.

Dr Kang said the team has been working on this project for the past two years. “The research has been accepted two days ago and we are excited to continue our work to find a suitable way to implement it in mainstream,” he said.

The research team has utilised photocatalysis under white light in a deep eutectic solvent to dissolve and simultaneously degrade polythene. The degraded material has been characterised for its structure and properties via various instrumental techniques. The reduction in molecular weight and introduction of polar functional groups in degraded polythene are expected to be beneficial for recycling.

“Basically, the polyethene dissolves in the solvent we used and degrades into smaller components. We conducted the process under controlled temperature of up to 60 degrees, while in industrial method, they use a temperature of 300-400 degrees. The solvent can be reused after the polythene dissolves in it, which is of importance. We would continue to work on checking the toxicity levels of the solvent,” he said. The team is also exploring other opportunities for further enhancing the chemical degradation of polythene.

Dr Kang is now also preparing to present their research work on national and international forums to engage like-minded stakeholders. “The results will not only prompt other researchers to find new environment friendly ways to degrade polythene but also would facilitate the research towards chemical degradation of other useful but hard to degrade polymers,” added Prof Sukhprit Singh, Head, Department of Chemistry.

Prof Jaspal Singh Sandhu, Vice-Chancellor, while congratulating the team, said the university is promoting the research culture by providing various state-of-art research facilities to researchers, which eventually leads to cutting-edge research.

Photocatalysis under white light

