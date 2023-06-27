Guru Ram Das Nagar park needs staff for maintenance

Tribune News Service

Charnajit Singh Teja

Amritsar, June 26

Despite best efforts by former MLA Inderbir Singh Bularia, the Guru Ram Das Nagar park near Gilwali Gate is in pathetic condition. The park had been redeveloped around six years ago and all the infrastructure and equipment were installed there. Several swings were installed for children and pathways were constructed inside the park. A fountain was also established.

Owing to the lack of maintenance and the required staff for upkeep, the park gives a shabby look. There are places in the park where a wild growth of grass has become a safe haven for reptiles. Residents say some drug addicts and anti-social elements often gather in the park. The pathways are filthy and saplings planted by the authorities concerned are disappearing due to the lack of care.

Narinder Kumar, a resident of Gilwali Gate, said, “A few years ago, the government had redeveloped the park, but it made no arrangements for its upkeep. In the absence of gardeners, the wild growth of grass has covered the park. It has become a refuge for addicts. Children from economically weaker sections only visit to play in the park. The fountain is lying defunct. The benches and other infrastructure are in a shambles.”

“Residents in surrounding localities are not well-off. They cannot afford the maintenance and care of the park. The government should make a provision of funds for such parks. The park exists on the main outer ring road. The government has spent crores of rupees on the beautification of the outer ring road,” said Shera, another resident.

Meanwhile, MC officials stated that all the infrastructure had been redeveloped by the government. During the reconstruction of the boundary wall, some portion of the park was not in use and it would be redeveloped.