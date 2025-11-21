DT
Home / Amritsar / Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day anniversary: Admn issues traffic advisory for Nagar Kirtan in Amritsar today

Guru Tegh Bahadur’s 350th martyrdom day anniversary: Admn issues traffic advisory for Nagar Kirtan in Amritsar today

Commuters advised to avoid main procession routes

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:46 AM Nov 21, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Punjab Police personnel during the guard of honour as the Nagar Kirtan headed towards Amritsar.
The Nagar Kirtan being taken out by the Punjab Government on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur entered Amritsar around midnight and was received at the Golden Gate. Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO welcomed it and the district administration officials were present at the grand welcome of the sangat. The Nagar Kirtan proceeded towards Sant Baba Bhuri Wala Dera in Tarn Taran via Gurdwara Shaheed Sahib via Ghee Mandi Chowk.

As per the schedule, on Friday at 8 am, the Nagar Kirtan will depart from the dera of Sant Baba Bhuri Wala where the guard of honour will be given by the Punjab Police. After that, the Nagar Kirtan will reach Tarn Taran via the Gurdwara Shaheed Sahib-Bhagtanwala Chowk-Hakima Wala Chowk-Khajana Gate and Jhabal route.

In the wake of the procession, the district administration and the police have released traffic diversions for the day. Normal traffic on the route of the Nagar Kirtan will also be diverted.

SP (Traffic) Amandeep Kaur said the Nagar Kirtan will move on the morning of November 21 and for the convenience of commuters, normal traffic coming on the route of the Nagar Kirtan will be diverted to other routes. She appealed to the general public to use other routes instead of these routes on the morning of November 21.

The Nagar Kirtan is scheduled to enter the city around 9pm via the Golden Gate, leading from Mehta Chowk, and it will take the Ram Talai Chowk-Ghee Mandi-Gurdwara Shaheed Sahib route before reaching Dera Baba Bhuri Wale. From here, the Nagar Kirtan will proceed towrds Sri Shaheed Ganj Sahib Gilwali Gate, Hakima Gate, Khajana Gate, Jhabal Road, and Gurudwara Bir Baba Buddha Sahib on November 21 at 7 am.

