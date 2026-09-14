Gurunanak Dev University reaches out to US leaders, diaspora for Amritsar-450 initiative

Taking its Amritsar-450 initiative beyond Punjab, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has begun reaching out to influential political leaders and diaspora circles in the United States.

The university aims to strengthen international academic and community engagement through the initiative, which will mark the 450th anniversary of the founding of Amritsar.

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As part of the efforts, GNDU alumni association brand ambassador Jaspreet Singh, a US based attorney, met former president Barack Obama and Hakeem Jeffries, Leader of the Democratic Party in the House of Representatives.

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At a dinner hosted by Jeffries, Jaspreet Singh briefed him about the university, its academic and research profile, and its initiatives aimed at strengthening international academic and community engagement.

He shared details of the university’s plans to commemorate the 450th anniversary of the founding of Amritsar in 2027 through a series of academic, cultural and international programmes.

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The initiative seeks to bring together scholars, institutions, community leaders and members of the Punjabi and Sikh diaspora to reflect upon Amritsar’s rich heritage and collectively envision its future.

During the gathering, Jaspreet Singh also had the opportunity to interact with former US President Barack Obama and Congressman Josh Gottheimer.

Wider issues concerning the Sikh community, immigration and challenges being faced by truckers were also discussed during these interactions.

University Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh appreciated efforts of Jaspreet Singh in carrying the message of Guru Nanak Dev University to influential international platforms.

He said that the participation and support of the global Punjabi and Sikh diaspora would be an important part of the Amritsar-450 initiative.

“Amritsar belongs not only to its residents; its spiritual and civilisational message has a global resonance. Through Amritsar-450, Guru Nanak Dev University aspires to connect the city’s extraordinary heritage with a forward-looking vision based on scholarship, dialogue, service and Sarbat da Bhala,” The VC said.