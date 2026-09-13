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Home / Amritsar / Gurunanak Dev University scientist gets INSA fellowship

Gurunanak Dev University scientist gets INSA fellowship

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Prof Vandana Bhalla
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For her exceptional contributions to the field of chemical sciences, Prof Vandana Bhalla, scientist and professor in the Department of Chemistry at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), has been conferred the prestigious fellowship of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), New Delhi.

INSA is among the three most prestigious science academies in the country. It confers fellowships annually on distinguished scientists from India and abroad who have made significant contributions to scientific research and the promotion and development of science.

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Prof Bhalla has made extensive contributions to supramolecular chemistry, particularly in the areas of molecular recognition, self-assembly and sensing applications. Her research group has developed fluorescent systems for detecting toxic metal ions, specific chemical substances, biologically important molecules and potentially harmful compounds.

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Her research focuses on developing smart molecules capable of recognising specific chemicals and signalling their presence. Such work has potential applications in chemical sensing, environmental monitoring, diagnostics and other technologies. Prof Bhalla has published more than 225 research papers in journals.

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