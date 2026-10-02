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Home / Amritsar / Gurunanak Dev University steps into quantum learning with upgraded lab

Gurunanak Dev University steps into quantum learning with upgraded lab

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:41 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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iQuant Lab, established under National Quantum Mission, will function as a hi-tech scientific laboratory for physicists of GNDU in Amritsar
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Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) has strengthened its presence in the emerging field of quantum technologies with the establishment of the iQUANT Lab (Integrated Quantum Undergraduate Laboratory for Computing, Communication, Materials and Sensing) under the National Quantum Mission.

The state-of-the-art facility is aimed at strengthening undergraduate education, research and experiential learning in quantum technologies, providing students with hands-on exposure to advanced scientific equipment, laboratory experiments, projects, demonstrations and workshops.

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GNDU is among six institutions across the country associated with the Thematic Hub on Quantum Materials and Devices at IIT Delhi, established under the National Quantum Mission to strengthen quantum technology education, research and infrastructure. The association places GNDU among a select group of institutions contributing to undergraduate capacity-building in quantum technologies.

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The iQUANT Lab was virtually inaugurated by Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, during the inaugural session of the National Quantum Mission PRAGATI Q-FOUNDRY in New Delhi. The event marked the launch of 23 quantum laboratories at institutions across the country.

The inauguration was attended by representatives from academia, government and industry, including Prof Umesh V Waghmare, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, Dr Ajai Choudhry, MGB Chairperson, National Quantum Mission, Prof Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India and Prof Abhay Karandikar, Member, NITI Aayog (Science and Technology).

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Prof Karamjeet Singh said the establishment of the lab was a significant achievement for the university and would further strengthen its academic and research infrastructure.

The iQUANT Lab focuses on four key domains which include quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum materials and quantum sensing. It is designed to provide students with experiential learning and opportunities to work with advanced scientific equipment.

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