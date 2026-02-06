Guv to lead anti-drug march in Tarn Taran on Feb 9

A meeting was convened by the district administration on Friday regarding preparations to be made for the visit of Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria who will lead a march against the drug menace in Tarn Taran on February 9.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Rahul who held a special meeting with officials of all departments. SSP, Tarn Taran, Surendra Lamba also attended the meeting. The Deputy Commissioner gave necessary directions regarding the preparations for the Governor’s visit to the district and the march.

The DC said that the anti-drug walk, led by the Governor, will start from Sri Guru Harkrishan Public School on February 9 and go up to the Police Lines. A large number of students, members of youth clubs and volunteers will participate in this march and issue an appeal to unite for giving up drugs and eliminating drugs.

The Deputy Commissioner gave necessary guidelines to the officers of the departments concerned to ensure security arrangements, traffic control, cleanliness, health facilities, medical teams, refreshments, drinking water etc for the successful completion of this walk.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development) Sanjeev Kumar, Assistant Commissioner Dr Karanvir Singh, SDM, Tarn Taran, Gurmeet Singh, Deputy Director of Mai Bharat, Tarn Taran, Jasleen Kaur, District Education Officer (Secondary) Satnam Singh Bath and officials of other departments were also present.