Home / Amritsar / Guv’s ‘padyatra’: Restrictions leave commuters hassled in Amritsar

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:28 AM Apr 08, 2025 IST
Commuters stranded on the Mall Road in Amritsar on Monday. photo: Vishal Kumar
Much to the annoyance of city residents, the Yudh Nashean Virudh Padyatra, led by Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, caused inconvenience to commuters as the police had barricaded the entry point to the Mall Road to facilitate the dignitaries’ visit to Company Bagh here this morning.

With no prior information about the blockade or the VIPs’ visit to the area, commuters, most of whom were trying to reach their workplaces on time, were left stranded on roads. Furthermore, with no signs displayed for the public to take alternate roads and with no one to give them directions, most of these commuters took to narrow streets, where they faced traffic congestion.

Even as the blockades at various intersections on the Mall Road were lifted by 10 am, another barrier at the end of the Lawrence Road could be seen after 11 am. Shockingly, no traffic personnel was available from Lawrence Chowk to D-Mart to direct commuters regarding the blockade at the end of the stretch.

However, as one reached the tail end of the road, it was certainly a harrowing experience as one had to turn all the way back.

Traffic police vehicles towing away vehicles parked on roadsides, however, gave commuters an inkling about the visit of some VIP.

“If it is necessary to block a road, there must be some warning signs at the start of the stretch? Shockingly, all those who reached the tail end were trying to exit the area. Ideally, if a VIP is visiting, the area should have minimal traffic, but strangely, the police here were not letting people take an exit,” said Jagmohan Singh, a senior citizen.

Residents said in present times when social media could easily be used to spread information about road blockades and possible road diversions, the local administration still is not bothered about the plight of the public.

