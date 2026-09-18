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Home / Amritsar / Gym opened at Khalsa orphanage in Amritsar

Gym opened at Khalsa orphanage in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:04 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Dignitaries inaugurate a gymnasium in Amritsar on Thursday.
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With a focus on promoting good health and the holistic development of children, Chief Khalsa Diwan on Thursday inaugurated a state-of-the-art gym at Central Khalsa Orphanage, functioning under the aegis of Chief Khalsa Diwan.

Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, President, Chief Khalsa Diwan, and Dr Avtar Singh, Director, Amandeep Hospital, inaugurated the modern gym facility. Dr Nijjar said good habits that developed during childhood become the foundation for a healthy and fulfilling life and contribute towards building confidence, self-reliance and success in the future. He said the objective of Chief Khalsa Diwan was not merely to provide orphaned children with quality education and a good standard of living, but also to ensure their physical, mental and moral development in accordance with the changing needs of the present times.

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Dr Avtar Singh said sound health contributed to the creation of a disciplined, strong and disease-free society, and that connecting children with a healthy lifestyle is a collective moral responsibility.

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Ramneek Singh, Honorary Secretary, Chief Khalsa Diwan, expressed happiness over the children’s growing enthusiasm towards the gym and hoped that every child at the orphanage would develop into a physically and mentally strong individual and make a meaningful contribution to society.

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