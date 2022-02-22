Gym trainer ends life in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 21

A gym trainer, Shivraj, committed suicide by consuming some poisonous substance here on Saturday. He succumbed at a private hospital yesterday.

The incident came to light when the local police registered a case of abetment to suicide against his wife and father-in-law in the case.

Before taking the extreme step, he posted a post on his social media account. The accused have been identified as Taman Walia and her father Harpal Walia and they were yet to be arrested.

Sangeeta, mother of the victim and a resident of Sundar Nagar area on Majitha road, stated to the police that the accused used to mentally harass her. Shivraj was the only son of his parents. She said her son used to work at a gym in Ranjit Avenue area. He was married to Taman four years ago and the couple did not enjoy cordial relations often leading to quarrels on one issue or the other.

She said her son got separated and started living at a rented accommodation in Putlighar area but it did not change anything. She said Shivraj was very upset due to this. She said on Saturday, he consumed celphos, following which Taman fled away. When she came to know about this, she got her son admitted at a private hospital where he died on Sunday.

The police have registered a case under Section 306, IPC, against the two and launched further investigations.