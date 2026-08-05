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Home / Amritsar / 'Had only a little drink': Amritsar cop 'drives' PCR van on railway tracks, probe ordered

'Had only a little drink': Amritsar cop 'drives' PCR van on railway tracks, probe ordered

According to eyewitnesses, the police official was allegedly driving the vehicle in an inebriated condition when he lost control

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:49 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) identified as Balwinder Singh allegedly drove a PCR police vehicle onto railway tracks near Bhagatanwala railway crossing in Amritsar on Tuesday night allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The incident not only triggered panic among onlookers, but was also an embarrassment for the department over his conduct.

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A video of the incident, recorded by local residents, has gone viral on social media. The footage shows a Punjab Police PCR vehicle standing on the railway track near the crossing, with a policeman inside.

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According to eyewitnesses, the police official was allegedly driving the vehicle in an inebriated condition when he lost control and ended up driving the government vehicle onto the railway tracks.

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The incident attracted a crowd, with several people recording videos of the policeman and questioning him about how the vehicle had landed on the railway track. When asked why he had driven the vehicle onto the tracks, the policeman was heard saying, “I have had only a little drink. I don't know how the vehicle got here.”

Soon, Anngarh police reached the spot and took him away. The PCR vehicle was subsequently removed from the railway track.

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Local residents said the incident could have had serious consequences had a train passed through the stretch while the police vehicle was stranded on the tracks. They questioned how a police official — entrusted with maintaining law and order — could drive a government vehicle in such a condition.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishaljit Singh said an inquiry has been initiated. He said strict departmental proceedings have been initiated in accordance with the rules. He said negligence or indiscipline on duty would not be tolerated and that action would follow after the inquiry establishes the facts.

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