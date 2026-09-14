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Home / Amritsar / ‘Hamare Ram’ to be staged in Amritsar on September 16, 17

‘Hamare Ram’ to be staged in Amritsar on September 16, 17

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:29 PM Sep 14, 2026 IST
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The state’s AAP government will organise the staging of the play “Hamare Ram” across Punjab, with its shows scheduled for September 16 and 17 in the city.

Addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, Amritsar Central MLA Ajay Gupta and Majha zone in-charge of the Sanatan Seva Samiti Pranav Dhawan said the government intended to take the message of family bonds to people in 12 cities.

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The play will be staged in the Dasmesh Auditorium of Guru Nanak Dev University for the two days.

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Dr Gupta said four shows over the two days would be staged in the city.

He said on both days, the first show would be held from 2 pm to 5.30 pm and the second from 6.30 pm to 10 pm.

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He said entry would be free of cost, with 750 spectators allowed per show. Entry will be through passes, which can be booked through the ‘BookMyShow’ app.

He said the passes for shows could also be obtained from the offices of the Tourism Department and Deputy Commissioner or the Sanatan Seva Samiti.

Dhawan appealed to the city residents to register themselves to watch the play. He said the play, produced by Felicity Theatre, was an elaborate Hindi stage production bringing the epic Ramayana alive through captivating visuals. He said renowned actor Ashutosh Rana would portray the role of Ravana, while Rahul R. Bhuchar would play the role of Lord Ram.

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