Hand grenade recovered from gurdwara car parking; probe on

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 21

The city police recovered a hand grenade on Friday from the car parking of the Darbar Sahib gurdwara in Tarn Taran which is under construction. DSP Jaspal Singh said soon after the information was received, police reached the spot. A bomb disposal squad from Amritsar was called who took it in their custody, said the DSP.

According to DSP Jaspal Singh, the bomb was witnessed by a rehri puller who took it in his hand and thought it was some kind of ‘toy’. The matter was noticed by the sewadars of the gurdwara who informed the manager who in turn called the police.

Police said that the bomb might have been buried under the earth at the time of the Indo-Pak wars and would now be disposed of at some far off place, said the DSP.