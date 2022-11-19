Hand grenade seizure: Rajasthan links of two drug peddlers probed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 18

Two cross-border smugglers, who were held with a Pakistani hand grenade on Thursday, brought the same from their accomplices in Rajasthan.

This came to light during the interrogation of the duo — Parkash Singh and his brother-in-law Angrej Singh — both residents of Ferozepur district. They were sent to three-day police custody.

Parkash, a convict in a heroin seizure case, had come out on parole in March this year. However, he was to return to jail in May, but he jumped the parole.

Police sources said during interrogation it was found that they had come in contact with the Rajasthan-based border smugglers in the jail. Immediately after coming out on parole, he along with Angrej, who was also out on bail in a drug seizure case, went to Rajasthan to meet their contacts. The two has visited Rajasthan several times after getting parole.

A police official said they were identifying those who had provided shelter to them. They were investigating their links in Amritsar and other parts of Punjab. The police were hoping to make more recoveries from them.

The police said the duo were drug addicts who were involved in cross-border drug trafficking. Parkash has three NDPS cases registered against him while Angrej had one case of similar nature.

The police were looking to the financial details of the two smugglers.

More recoveries

