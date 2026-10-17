Handed fake tickets, 16 flyers to Dubai detained at Amritsar airport

Picture this: You dream of working in a foreign country and to realise it, you burn the midnight oil. Once you arrange the money, you hand it to a travel agent, who gives you fake tickets and have you detained at the airport.

Such is the ordeal of 16 flyers to Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), who were detained at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport yesterday after their tickets were found to be fake during security checks.

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The passengers, most of them from Punjab and one or two from Himachal Pradesh, were released around 11 pm after nearly 11 hours of questioning.

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According to the SHO, airport police station, Kuljit Kaur, the passengers, who had arrived at the airport to board the Sharjah-bound flight, were at entry checks when their tickets came under suspicion.

A subsequent examination found all 16 tickets to be fake, following which they were taken into custody for questioning.

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During the inquiry, the passengers reportedly told the police that they were travelling to the UAE to earn a livelihood through manual labour. The police are investigating as to whom the passengers approached to get the tickets. Investigators are also examining whether all 16 passengers purchased the tickets from the same source or obtained them through different channels.

The possible involvement of a travel agent or an organised network in supplying the fake tickets is also being probed.

The SHO said the passengers were released around 11 pm. The process of registering an FIR against the agent allegedly involved in providing the tickets was underway, she added.

Preliminary investigation revealed that all 16 passengers had got tickets from different agents, the police said.

They added that an FIR would be registered after

the verification of the agent's identity.