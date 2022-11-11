'Handicrafts remind us of our rich heritage'

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 10

Minister for Local Government Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar arrived as the chief guest at the ongoing Saras Mela and praised the artisans for displaying handicrafts at the mela.

Dr Nijjar said in today’s mechanised age, handicrafts and handloom remind us of our rich heritage and the skill of our artisans and weavers.

Dr Nijjar also inspected various stalls and encouraged children participating in the cultural live performances at the Saras Mela. He also honoured the participating children by giving special prizes.

“More such handicraft fairs should be organised to highlight the talent of our weavers and artisans, who are fighting for their survival. The popularity and shear skill of our handicrafts and handloom have been acknowledged world over. So, we must encourage the community of artisans to continue with their legacy and give them more platforms to showcase their products,” he said.

In the evening, Punjabi singer Feroz Khan performed at the venue and was honoured by the organisers. Aman Sandhu, another Punjabi singer, will be performing on November 12. Additional Deputy Commissioner Randhir Singh Mudhal said traders from different states were witnessing encouraging response from visitors and buyers as footfall at the mela was gradually increasing. Mudhal said last evening, Punjabi singer Supanandan Kaur, who is also the Assistant Excise Commissioner, Amritsar, performed at the fair.