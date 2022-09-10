Haphazard parking leads to chaos on Kacheri Chowk-Gumtala bypass

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 9

Lack of sufficient parking space inside the District Courts Complex here is resulting in haphazard parking of vehicles on the adjacent roads. It has become difficult for motorists to drive their vehicles from Kacheri Chowk to Gumtala Bypass.

Haphazardly parked vehicles lead to a chaos on the road, disrupting the flow of vehicles and causing traffic jams throughout the day. After the parking of vehicles in two rows, there is hardly any space left for four-wheelers to cross.

Commuters say that the road should be rid of all illegal encroachments, including unauthorised parking of vehicles. “Huge traffic congestion is witnessed on the road from 10 am to 2 pm, the time when people visit the courts complex,” said Balram, a shopkeeper.

Residents say that traffic police must check illegal parking and make the passage clear for vehicular traffic.

Apart from the litigants who come to visit the offices, even local advocates are forced to park their vehicles on the road. “There is hardly any place for parking of vehicles inside the complex. A multi-storey parking for the employees of the court, advocates and their support staff is the need of the hour,” said Jaspreet Singh, a clerk.

If proper parking arrangements are made inside the complex, where over a thousand advocates work, it would help ease congestion on the road, suggested Sukhdev Singh, a visitor.