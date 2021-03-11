'Har Ghar Tiranga' rallies taken out in city

Amritsar, August 13
Ahead of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day, different leaders and organisations held separate programmes as part of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rallies here on Saturday.
Cabinet Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal conducted a ‘Tiranga rally’ in Ajnala. On the occasion, he planted saplings. Addressing the participants, he exhorted them to save the fragile environment by planting more plants. He asked them to hoist the national flag on the rooftops of their houses. He also distributed cheques worth Rs 27 lakh among self-help groups (SHGs).
In another programme, to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign, senior BJP leader Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina led the ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in border town of Attari.
Army’s Flaming Arrow Brigade under the Vajra Corps conducted a mini marathon at the new Amritsar Military Station, Khasa, under the flagship of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to commemorate the 75th year of Independence Day.
A mini marathon was conducted for three categories — open, children and women — with distances covering 10 km, 5 km and 4 km, respectively. The chief guest of the event presented medals to the winner in each category. All the participants were given certificates and the winners medals.
