Harassed by daughter-in-law, woman ends life

Tarn Taran, July 7
Daljit Kaur (50), wife of Dilbag Singh, a resident of the local Mohalla Jaswant Singh, Circular Road, died by consuming some poisonous substance as she was perturbed over her maltreatment by her daughter-in-law, her mother and brother, residents of Algo Kothi, here on Friday.
The accused had been identified as Manpreet Kaur, daughter-in-law of the victim, and Rajwant Kaur and Gurjant Singh (mother and brother of Manpreet Kaur).
Dilbag Singh, husband of the deceased, in his statement to the city police (Tarn Taran), said Manpreeet Kaur was married to his son Avtar Singh five years ago and she used to quarrel with his wife. The accused maltreated her on July 4 at his home here as a result of which she got very upset and consumed some poisonous substance at home on Thursday. She was immediately rushed to a local private hospital. She breathed her last on Friday. The police have booked Manpreet Kaur, her mother and brother, who are absconding.
