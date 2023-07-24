'Harassed' by man, woman ends life

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 23

In a shocking incident, a married woman ended her life by hanging from the ceiling fan at the rented accommodation in Putlighar area here on Saturday evening. Her eight-year-old daughter and one-and-a-half-year-old son were present at home at that time.

The deceased has been identified as Meera Patel (33), who originally hailed from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh. She took the extreme step after allegedly being harassed by a man who was known to family. He used to call the victim repeatedly, it is alleged.

The incident came to light when the victim informed her father Ravinder Kumar Verma, a TTE in Indian Railways, about the incident. He was returning to Amritsar from Delhi. He immediately called the owner of the house who went there and found her hanging.

The owner informed Gate Hakima police which immediately reached the spot and took the body into their custody. Following a preliminary probe and the statement of Ravinder Kumar, the police have booked Anil Kumar Verma of Partapgarh in Uttar Pradesh for abetment to suicide.

Ravinder Kumar told the police that he did not know that the victim was being harassed by accused Anil Kumar. He said he left the house for Delhi on early Saturday morning due to some official work. He was returning to Amritsar in the Paschim Express when his wife called him around 2pm asking where he had reached. He said he told her that he had reached Panipat and would reach home by evening.

He said around 7pm, his daughter called him to inform him that her mother had died. The news of his wife’s death left her shocked. He called the house owner urging him to reach the house and see what happened. He confirmed the unfortunate happening.

A case under Section 306 of the IPC had been registered against the accused.