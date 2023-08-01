‘Harassed’ by wife & in-laws, man ends life

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, July 31

Perturbed over harassment by his wife and her family, a man identified as Sham Singh (35) of Bohlian village in Ajnala, ended his life by consuming some poisonous substance. He died at a private hospital yesterday.

The police have booked his wife Sandeep Kaur, mother-in-law Swarn Kaur, brother-in-law Angrej Singh and sister-in-law Suman, all residents of Madhipur village. Sham Singh was married to Sandeep Kaur about a year back. No arrest has been made in the case so far.

Mangu, elder brother of the deceased, told the police that Sham Singh was his younger brother and lived separately. He said he was married to Sandeep Kaur around a year ago. He said three months after the marriage, Sandeep Kaur started quarrelling with Sham Singh and went to her parents’ home. He said Sham Singh had brought her back. He alleged that this happened at regular intervals. On July 26, the couple again had a quarrel following which she went to her mother’s place at Madhipur village. The next day, his in-laws brought her and left her with Sham Singh again, he said.

He alleged that the same day, Sandeep Kaur again quarrelled with his brother and called her family. He said the accused came and started abusing Sham Singh. They thrashed him and even threw stones at him. He said as he heard the shouts, he along with his neighbours went to free him from them. The accused took Sandeep Kaur along with them. He said Sham Singh was perturbed over the incident and on Friday morning, consumed some poisonous substance. He was rushed to the hospital where he died yesterday.

Following his statement, the police have booked Sandeep Kaur, Swarn Kaur, Angrej Singh and Suman on charges of abetment to suicide.