‘Harassed’ by wife, man ends life

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 27

Perturbed over harassment by his wife, a man ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling of the house at Chananke village under the Mehta police station here on Wednesday. The victim was identified as Harjit Singh (23). The police have booked his wife Lachhami in this connection.

Harpreet Singh, cousin of the victim, told the police that Harjit was married to Lachhmi of Dhariwal Bagga village around five years ago. He said Harjit was suspicious of her character as she used to go out of the house without telling him anything. The couple did not have any child from the marriage. Many times, their relatives brokered a compromise between them, but the accused did not mend her ways.

He alleged the Lachhmi even used to physically assault Harjit Singh. He said a few days ago she went to her parents’ home at Dhariwal Bagga village. He said Harjit Singh came to him and told that he was fed up with his wife. He said she threatened to kill him. He said yesterday he went to meet Harjit Singh at his house where he fouKnd him hanging from the ceiling of the house.

Mehta police have registered a case under Section 306 of the IPC against his wife. The police said efforts were being made to arrest the accused.

Was fed up with her

Harpreet Singh, cousin of the victim, told the police that victim Harjit Singh was married to Lachhmi five years ago. Lachhmi used to physically assault Harjit. A few days ago, Harjit Singh came to him and told that he was fed up with his wife.