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Home / Amritsar / Harbans Lekhi now Gurdaspur Sessions Judge

Harbans Lekhi now Gurdaspur Sessions Judge

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:05 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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Harbans Singh Lekhi
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Harbans Singh Lekhi has been promoted and appointed as the new District and Sessions Judge of Gurdaspur. He will also serve as the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA).

Members of the judiciary and the Bar Association were present at his joining ceremony.

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Lekhi joined the judicial services as a Civil Judge in 1996.

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Emphasising the need to strengthen public trust in the judicial system and ensure timely justice for the common man, he said, “It is imperative to focus on making the judicial process transparent and effective.”

He also stressed the importance of discipline and punctuality in court proceedings.

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