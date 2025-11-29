Harbhajan inaugurates sports stadium at Nangli Kalan village

Punjab Minister for Buildings and Roads and Jandiala Guru MLA Harbhajan Singh ETO on Friday inaugurated a sports stadium to be built at a cost of about Rs 60 lakh at Nangli Kalan village.

He also highlighted various development works for the improvement of infrastructure in government schools that have been undertaken since the AAP government took charge in the state.

He said Government Girls High School, Mehta, has received Rs 15 lakh for development works, while Government Elementary/Middle School for Boys, Mehta, has received Rs 10 lakh.

Several government schools in Jandiala, including Government Elementary School at Nangli Kalan and Government Elementary School Girls, Mehta, have received funds that would be spent on upgrading facilities at schools.

“The repair of classrooms and roofs and laying of interlocking tiles will be done at all government schools. These works have been allotted to the contractors concerned and all works will be completed within the next four months,” said the minister.

“The stadium will also be equipped with modern facilities, and upgraded with a football ground, washrooms and good seating arrangements and pavilion,” he added.