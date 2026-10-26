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Home / Amritsar / Harbhajan Singh ETO flags off 74th pilgrimage bus from Jandiala Guru

Harbhajan Singh ETO flags off 74th pilgrimage bus from Jandiala Guru

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Harbhajan Singh ETO flaggs off pilgrimage bus from Jandiala assembly constituency here on Sunday.
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Punjab Public Works Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO on Sunday flagged off the 74th pilgrimage bus from Gunowal village in the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency.

The bus will take devotees to Sri Anandpur Sahib, Sri Kiratpur Sahib and Sri Naina Devi Shrine as part of the pilgrimage initiative.

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Speaking at the flag-off ceremony, Harbhajan ETO said the government was implementing the Mukh Mantri Tirath Yatra Yojana, under which people across Punjab were being provided free visits to various religious places.

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He said the pilgrimage was completely free of cost. In addition to transport to and from the religious destinations, the state government also makes necessary arrangements, including accommodation during the journey, to ensure that people from all sections of society can visit these sacred places in accordance with their religious faith without any financial burden.

The Cabinet Minister said the 74th pilgrimage bus from the Jandiala Guru Assembly constituency had been flagged off that day.

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He added that the pilgrims had also appreciated the initiative, saying that by facilitating their visits to religious places, the government had fulfilled the role of a ‘Shravan Kumar’, a symbol of devotion and service to one's parents and elders.

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