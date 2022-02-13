Hardeep Puri campaigns for BJP

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, February 12

To strengthen the BJP campaign in the holy city, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday campaigned for Dr Jagmohan Singh Raju and Dr Ram Chawla, BJP candidates from Amritsar East and Amritsar Central, respectively.

He, along with two candidates, paid obeisance at Guru Baba Deep Singh praying for the victory of candidates. From there, he hired a battery operated rickshaw and reached an eatery to have Amritsar’s famous ‘Aloo wala Kulcha’ in the Ajit Nagar area.

“The game has just begun, you will see the situation changed in favour of the BJP and we would get support from the people,” he said.

He said the financial situation of the state was grim and if we were voted to power, the BJP government would give Rs 1 lakh crore for infrastructure projects for the development of the border state. He said at present, the country’s capital expenditure is at around Rs 5.5 lakh crore and there would be an increase of around 35 per cent in it. He said Punjab, at present, is at a debt of Rs 2.81 lakh crore.

“At present, there is BJP government at the Centre. There are polls in five states in the country and in four of them, the BJP was way ahead of other political parties. Also, in absence of any political party at the national level, the BJP, along with its alliance partners, would form a government in 2024 again. Therefore, these states would be witnessing unprecedented development,” he claimed.

He said the BJP would end mafia rule in Punjab within two years. “There has been zero tolerance against criminal elements. We have dismantled all criminal mafias in UP as all ‘Bahubalis’ are either in jail or shifted to other states.

On Raju being outsider, he said these were baseless talks. He was born and brought up in Punjab. He said an Akali leader had come from Gorakhpur and another leader has come from Patiala. Are they residents of the Amritsar East constituency, he quizzed.

He said Dr Raju had filed a complaint with the Election Commission after some people threatened him and his workers from canvassing.