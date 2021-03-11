Hardeep Singh back as MC Joint Commissioner

Amritsar, August 13
A month after his transfer from the city, Hardeep Singh rejoined as the Joint Commissioner of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation. He was transferred as the SDM of Kapurthala and Bholath on July 10.
In the recent transfer orders in which 11 IAS and 24 PCS officers were transferred by the Punjab Government, Hardeep Singh also returned to his previous post.
He had efficiently worked on the MC’s complaint redress system and ended long pending m-sewa portal and online complaints. Work on the delimitation of wards was also affected with his transfer. He joined the office today and conducted meetings with officials of various departments in view of the Independence Day celebrations.
Besides, Jalandhar MC Commissioner Davinder Singh has been given the additional charge of Amritsar MC Commissioner as city incumbent Kumar Saurabh Raj has gone to take departmental training. He will return on August 25.
The MC has cancelled the Thursday public meetings till Kumar returns.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Our existence will become meaningful only in building a glorious India: President Murmu in maiden address to nation
President hails India’s achievements in overcoming Covid-19 ...
Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62
Jhunjhunwala, Big Bull of Dalal Street, passed away in Mumba...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire
If Jhunjhunwala would have had a regret, it was not seeing t...
Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil
'Jaishakar said that Europe is buying gas from Russia and we...
In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials
Magnitsky petition yet another attempt to bring Indian Gover...