Hardeep Singh back as MC Joint Commissioner

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 13

A month after his transfer from the city, Hardeep Singh rejoined as the Joint Commissioner of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation. He was transferred as the SDM of Kapurthala and Bholath on July 10.

In the recent transfer orders in which 11 IAS and 24 PCS officers were transferred by the Punjab Government, Hardeep Singh also returned to his previous post.

He had efficiently worked on the MC’s complaint redress system and ended long pending m-sewa portal and online complaints. Work on the delimitation of wards was also affected with his transfer. He joined the office today and conducted meetings with officials of various departments in view of the Independence Day celebrations.

Besides, Jalandhar MC Commissioner Davinder Singh has been given the additional charge of Amritsar MC Commissioner as city incumbent Kumar Saurabh Raj has gone to take departmental training. He will return on August 25.

The MC has cancelled the Thursday public meetings till Kumar returns.