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Home / Amritsar / Harike village launches 4-way waste segregation campaign

Harike village launches 4-way waste segregation campaign

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:13 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Members of the gram panchayar during the launch of the four-way waste segregation system at Harike village. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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A new four-way waste segregation system has been launched in Harike village, with villagers being asked to separate wet, dry, sanitary and other waste.

The system forms part of a special cleanliness and awareness campaign launched by the Harike gram panchayat in Naushehra block, under Swachhta hi Seva Abhiyan-2026. The campaign’s theme is “Swachhata mein Sahbhag, Swachh Bharat, Viksit Bharat”.

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Under the system, waste will be collected separately at source. The panchayat has also put in place a waste management system in the village under the solid waste management rules, with special attention to the scientific management of waste from homes and other places.

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Sarpanch Iqbal Singh said the cleanliness drive would continue and the panchayat would make every possible effort to keep the village clean. Proper segregation and management of waste, he said, would not only improve cleanliness but also help protect the environment and people’s health.

He urged villagers to take an active part in the campaign, separate waste at home and not throw it in public places. Only with people’s joint participation, he said, could Harike be made clean, beautiful and waste-free.

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Members of the gram panchayat, villagers and officials of the block office and the Sanitation Department were present at the event.

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