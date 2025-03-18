Harjinder Singh Dhami to rejoin as SGPC president

The row over the resignation of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami was put to rest today when he said that he would take over the charge again in the next three-four days. He said this after a meeting with Sukhbir Badal, who had gone to the former's residence today.

It is worth noting that Dhami's resignation was rejected by the Executive Committee of the SGPC on Monday.

Thereafter, Dhami told members of the Executive Committee, who came to meet him, that a decision would be taken in a day or two.