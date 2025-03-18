DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Harjinder Singh Dhami to rejoin as SGPC president

Harjinder Singh Dhami to rejoin as SGPC president

Says he will assume the charge in the next three-four days
article_Author
Sanjiv Bakshi
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:20 PM Mar 18, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Sukhbir Badal and Harjinder Singh Dhami address the media at the latter’s residence in Hoshiarpur. Photo: Malkiat Singh
Advertisement

The row over the resignation of SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami was put to rest today when he said that he would take over the charge again in the next three-four days. He said this after a meeting with Sukhbir Badal, who had gone to the former's residence today.

It is worth noting that Dhami's resignation was rejected by the Executive Committee of the SGPC on Monday.

Thereafter, Dhami told members of the Executive Committee, who came to meet him, that a decision would be taken in a day or two.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper